Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 28,334 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,269,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXP. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $148.39 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.40 and a 1 year high of $169.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.14 and a 200 day moving average of $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

