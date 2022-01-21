Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 3,658 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.05% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,788,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,038,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter worth about $416,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $83.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $101.46. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

