Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 38,132 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,132 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after purchasing an additional 754,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after purchasing an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after purchasing an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,104,000 after purchasing an additional 225,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,732,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,302,000 after purchasing an additional 219,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHG shares. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($40.91) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.73.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

