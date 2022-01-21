Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $2.15 Million Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 160,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Houghton Mifflin Harcourt alerts:

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $16.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $417.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.29 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 16.63%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, EVP Michael Edmund Evans sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $39,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.