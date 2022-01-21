Master Contract Token Hits One Day Volume of $73,442.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $73,442.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 52% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.17 or 0.07032318 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00070112 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00047847 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 109.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

