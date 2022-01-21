Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after buying an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,572,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after purchasing an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $364.00 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $351.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.82.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.94.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total transaction of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

