MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to announce $154.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.58 million and the highest is $155.50 million. MasterCraft Boat reported sales of $118.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $632.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.02 million to $637.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $686.41 million, with estimates ranging from $668.83 million to $711.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 64.20% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $144.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

MCFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.52. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $458.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 2.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 64.5% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 312,360 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 21.5% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,282,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 227,091 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1,364.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 146,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 16.5% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 143,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

