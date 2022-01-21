Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 339,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 7,903,604 shares.The stock last traded at $85.04 and had previously closed at $86.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 35,528.6% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,834,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,185 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,271,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,239 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,901.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 609,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,393,000 after purchasing an additional 579,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,303,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,567,000 after purchasing an additional 553,071 shares during the last quarter.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

