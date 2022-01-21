Matrix AI Network (MAN) Market Cap Achieves $4.84 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Matrix AI Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $4.84 million and approximately $751,886.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00316310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009640 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000778 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (CRYPTO:MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

