MAX Exchange Token Reaches Market Cap of $862,917.93 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $862,917.93 and $43,572.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be bought for $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00094436 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,506.84 or 0.99428231 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.36 or 0.00292412 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00383721 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00147946 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001667 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Coin Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

