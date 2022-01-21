Maxcoin Market Cap Reaches $562,738.51 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $562,738.51 and $17.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00094126 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,024.09 or 0.99645040 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.00302453 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.51 or 0.00391814 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00150820 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007836 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001555 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.