McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 871.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.54.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $253.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.46. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

