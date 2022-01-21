Mchain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 49.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Mchain has a market cap of $22,714.35 and approximately $24.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00015409 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000826 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000092 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 79,566,175 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

