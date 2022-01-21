MediShares Market Cap Hits $1.95 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $86,349.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

