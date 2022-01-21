Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,676 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $60,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,160. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.96. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.65.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

