Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Reduced by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40,563 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $26,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Medtronic by 12.5% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 33.9% during the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.8% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.31. The stock had a trading volume of 112,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,772,160. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.65.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

