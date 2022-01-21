Megacoin (MEC) Trading 24.1% Lower This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Megacoin has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $169,414.47 and approximately $12.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.24 or 0.00318699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,827,537 coins. Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.