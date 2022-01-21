Megan Faust Sells 5,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $113,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00.

NASDAQ AMKR traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. 1,071,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,623. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

