MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110,699 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 88,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MEI Pharma by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 53,702 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $253.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.