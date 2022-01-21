Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) COO Martin Kuczmarski Sells 18,200 Shares

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of Membership Collective Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MCG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 423,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,917. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Membership Collective Group Inc has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $179.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC began coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCG. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,178,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $622,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

