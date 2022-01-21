Meme (MEME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.47 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meme coin can now be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00292786 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016886 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007447 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002466 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011122 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

