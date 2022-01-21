Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.30). 2,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £9.13 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.89.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates port and logistics facilities in India. It is developing a port and logistics facility in approximately 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of 1,000 meters at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra.

