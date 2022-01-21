Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 6,658 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

NYSE:CFG opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

