Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,019,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.28.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $375.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

