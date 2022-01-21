Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,881 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Annaly Capital Management worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 29,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NLY opened at $7.71 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.