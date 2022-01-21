Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 1,059 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $226.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $223.03 and its 200-day moving average is $230.95. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.38 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.