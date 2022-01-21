MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) Stock Price Up 2.4%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK) rose 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €195.00 ($221.59) and last traded at €194.60 ($221.14). Approximately 462,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €190.00 ($215.91).

The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion and a PE ratio of 31.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €215.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €199.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.03.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (ETR:MRK)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.