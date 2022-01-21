Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF (BATS:BOB) shot up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.37. 59 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Best-of-Breed Core Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.