Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,889 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $106.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.31. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $87.09 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.