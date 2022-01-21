Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 447.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period.

EZU opened at $48.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

