Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 10,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,511,000 after buying an additional 12,815 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $361.72 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

