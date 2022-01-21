Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 231 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 74,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 114,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $448.72 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $369.65 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

