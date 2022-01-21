Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 763 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,403,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,016,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,056,000 after acquiring an additional 500,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $225.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

