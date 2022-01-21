Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.17

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and traded as high as $9.50. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 63,768 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.17.

Get Mesa Royalty Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,526 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 1.16% of Mesa Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.