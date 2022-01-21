MesChain Tops One Day Volume of $123,003.00 (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. MesChain has a market capitalization of $341,987.47 and $123,003.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MesChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MesChain has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00066090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.62 or 0.07131952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,449.34 or 0.99767181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00061100 BTC.

MesChain Coin Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 4,399,700,232 coins and its circulating supply is 874,972,732 coins. The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io . MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES

MesChain Coin Trading

