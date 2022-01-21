Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.28. Mesoblast shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 236 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $550.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 994.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesoblast by 2,948.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 755,803 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Mesoblast by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 26,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesoblast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

