Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 194,210 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.6% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $348,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 486,640 shares of company stock worth $161,277,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.28. 536,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,542,840. The company has a market cap of $865.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.45. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

