Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 132,865 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $461,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.38.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.99, for a total value of $17,126,973.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 486,640 shares of company stock valued at $161,277,754. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $317.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.45. The company has a market capitalization of $881.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

