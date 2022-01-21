MetaHash (MHC) Hits Market Capitalization of $17.46 Million

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $854,427.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00062030 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.81 or 0.07234908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,011.77 or 0.99612745 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00063963 BTC.

#MetaHash Profile

#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,205,243,054 coins and its circulating supply is 3,034,590,613 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.