Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 11.1% Lower Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Metaverse ETP has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $45,933.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001635 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. Its launch date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,623,207 coins and its circulating supply is 79,623,109 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

