Meter Governance Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.80 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $11.80 million and approximately $814,753.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $3.72 or 0.00010118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002473 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.