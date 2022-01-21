Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Trading 5.4% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) shares were up 5.4% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $105.14 and last traded at $104.05. Approximately 1,197 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 122,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.70.

The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 30.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Metropolitan Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.10 and a 200-day moving average of $85.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

