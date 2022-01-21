MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 827.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,102 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of MGM Growth Properties worth $7,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

MGP stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.70.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

