MIB Coin (MIB) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. MIB Coin has a market cap of $699,982.63 and $588.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00090308 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000235 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 443,125,636 coins and its circulating supply is 165,823,708 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

