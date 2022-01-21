Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $407.19

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 407.19 ($5.56) and traded as high as GBX 455.90 ($6.22). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 454.20 ($6.20), with a volume of 1,148,659 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27. The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 396.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 407.19.

In other news, insider Greg Lock purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044,000 ($1,424,478.10).

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

