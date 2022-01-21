Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 50.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,359 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after acquiring an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,729,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,752,000 after purchasing an additional 54,699 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $9,324,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $85.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

