Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Trading Down 3.6%

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 8,729,422 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 35,389,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.20 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 21.43.

About Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology.

