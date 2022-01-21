Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Jennison Associates LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,121,553 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,120 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.27% of Microsoft worth $5,672,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.46.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $301.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $222.42 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.