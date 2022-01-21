Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.7% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $93,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $301.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.76. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $222.42 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.46.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

