Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,714 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,111,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.46.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $301.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $222.42 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

